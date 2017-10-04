Fans got excited when reports of Kriti Sanon and Nawazuddin Siddiqui doing a movie together started doing the rounds. The movie is said to be directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and he wanted Kriti to be the part of the movie.

But the recent buzz is that Kriti has turned down the offer, despite Bhardwaj wanting her to star opposite Nawaz in his movie. Now, Aditi Rao Hydari has been roped in for the flick, DNA reported.

"She (Aditi) is in advanced talks with the makers and is most likely to sign the dotted line soon," a source told the daily.

The report further suggested that things didn't work out between Kriti and Vishal, and thus, the Raabta actress walked out of the movie.

Aditi was last seen in Omung Kumar's Bhoomi with Sanjay Dutt, while Kriti won hearts in Bareilly Ki Barfi. It will be interesting to see Nawazuddin and Aditi together on the silver screen.

We wonder what kind of story Bhardwaj intends to bring with this new on-screen pair. Though his last film Rangoon tanked at the box office, the director has given some good movies like Haider and Omkara.

The official announcement of his next movie with Nawaz and Aditi has not been made yet. Meanwhile, the actors are also busy with their respective projects.

Nawaz will next be seen in a short film, Carbon, in which he will play a person who is from Mars. The actor's last movie was Babumoshai Bandookbaaz. Though it didn't earn much at the box office, the actor stole hearts with his performance.

Nawaz has proved his talent a long ago with his performance in Gangs of Wasseypur 2. Later, he continued to win hearts as a villain, as the hero's friend, a cop and also, as the hero of the movie.