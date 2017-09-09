Kriti Sanon recently flew down to Spain to shoot for an ad. While it was supposed to be a short work related trip, the actress extended her stay in to celebrate the success of her recent film, Bareilly Ki Barfi.

The actress is elated with the positive response the film has generated. In fact, the movie starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao turned out to be a sleeper hit with a domestic box office collection record of Rs 30.93 crore nett in three weeks.

She had also shared a lot of pictures from her trip on her social media page. Going by the images, it seems the actress indeed had a great time.

Kriti, who played the role of Bitti-- a rebellious girl who is bold, vibrant, chirpy, won accolades for her performance. Even Amitabh Bachchan appreciated her by sending her a handwritten note. It was Kriti's first attempt to play a small-town girl who lives life on her terms and dreams of becoming a famous dancer.

The actress donned a de glam avatar for the first time in her career and had observed the daily lives of various UP girls to get into the skin of the character.

Bareilly Ki Barfi is a light-hearted comedy and revolves around a love triangle between the three leads – Kriti as Bitti, Ayushmann as Chirag Dubey and Rajkummar as Pritam Vidrohi. The movie captures the lives of small-town people and their relationships. The film is an adaptation of French book Ingredients of Love.