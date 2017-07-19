The makers of Bareilly Ki Barfi, starring Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao, have released the trailer of the movie. The Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is set to tickle your funny bones.

The trailer is a fun ride which has all the elements from laughter to drama. All the three actors are phenomenal in it. The story revolves around the love triangle of Kriti aka Bitti, Ayushmann and Rajkummar.

In the video, Kriti and Ayushmann look good with each other, but Rajkummar steals the limelight with his acting. The susheel guy is asked to transform himself to an ill-mannered lofar so that Kriti hates him and Ayushmann gets the love of his life.

Set to be released on August 18, Bareilly Ki Barfi will be clashed with Shraddha Kapoor's Haseena Parker. The makers of Haseena Parker have released the trailer on July 18 and a day after, Bareilly Ki Barfi'a makers released their trailer.

It looks like the war between the movies has already begun. Shraddha and Kriti are the two actresses who need a hit soon at the box office.

Kriti's last movie Raabta and Shraddha's Half Girlfriend didn't do well at the domestic market. Now, we have to see whether this clash will prove a boon to one of them or both the movies will fail to impress the audience.

Watch the trailer of Bareilly Ki Barfi:

Here's what fans have to say about the trailer:

Aavishkar Gawande‏ @imaavi

Catch the HILLARIOUS & SUPER HIT Trailer of #BareillyKiBarfi

Loved It @ayushmannk @RajkummarRao @kritisanon

Khushboo Ratda‏ @khushi_2010

This looks fab, interesting, quirky and refreshing...@ayushmannk & @RajkummarRao are amazing...@kritisanon looks pretty... #BareillyKiBarfi

Maria Syed‏ @Mariaaasyed

It's so so so so cool and genuinely different, beautifully interestingly amazingly different nsjksks this feels amazing, bomb.

KUEEN‏ @kanganadeewana

#BareillyKiBarfi Trailer is fab. @RajkummarRao the best actor of the generation and @ayushmannk too good @kritisanon beautiful.