Kristin Cavallari has shut down pregnancy rumours by flaunting her fab body in a two-piece bikini during a tropical vacation with husband Jay Cutler.

Also read: Here's why a part of Westworld Season 2 is being changed

One photograph from her vacation, which she has posted on Instagram, showed her posing with her arm over her belly, and this was what started speculation that she may be cradling a baby bump.

But the 30-year-old mother-of-three put an end to these rumours quickly, writing: "Not sure why it looks like I'm holding a pregnant belly...Wind was blowing and I was trying to hold down my romper."

Crusin' : JC . Not sure why it looks like I'm holding a pregnant belly...wind was blowing and I was trying to hold down my romper A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Mar 25, 2017 at 6:41pm PDT

Cutler is yet to sign a contract with another NFL team after he was released from the Chicago Bears on March 9 after eight seasons. A few days back Cavallari took to her Instagram to announce that the family was moving away from Chicago.

At one of the most magical places I've ever been....✨ A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Mar 25, 2017 at 5:23am PDT

She wrote: "So we're moving from Chicago soon and I gotta say, I'm really gonna miss this place. Not only we're all 3 of my babies born here, it's where it all began with jay, it brought me closer to my mom who has become my best friend, I've made some amazing girlfriends, and I've really enjoyed being back here (a lot of people don't know I lived here when I was younger). Thanks for all the good times, Chicago. This will always be a special place for us ❤️"