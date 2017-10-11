Over the past few months, rumours that Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson are not happy in their respective relationships are doing the rounds. There were reports suggesting that the Twilight stars are attempting to reunite and reignite the old spark they shared before parting ways.

Now, another rumour has made its way online this week. Industry sources claim that Kristen Stewart is "chasing Robert Pattinson again" in a desperate attempt to reconcile with the actor. But before fans get their hopes high, the unconfirmed truth has been clarified and here's what is going on between the ex-flames.

Claims made by OK! Magazine suggested that Stewart is turning towards Pattinson with the hope of reigniting the old spark after her relationship with current girlfriend Stella Maxwell is not working out. The report seems to propose that the actress is reaching out to Rob with the hope of getting back together.

"Kristen misses Rob when things aren't going well in her life and right now things are tricky with Stella. When she and Stella are apart, it's hard and when they're together, it's dramatic and filled with fighting," an insider close to the actress informs the magazine.

The outlet goes on to share that Stewart still keeps close tabs on her ex. "She still has this sense of curiosity with Rob and keeps close tabs on him. There's definitely a lot of unfinished business in her mind, and she wants to at least meet up and see if they can be friends," the dubious source claims.

However, Gossip Cop seems to have debunked the claim made by the magazine to state that there is no truth in the story. "A source close to the situation," told the website, "Stewart simply isn't pining for her ex, nor is she thinking of getting in contact with him."

Although there have been increasing rumours about the actress's separation from her Victoria's Secret model girlfriend, Stewart and Maxwell were recently photographed spending some quality time together.

Meanwhile, Pattinson and his fiancé FKA Twigs are on a break of sorts. Though they haven't called off their engagement, IBT US reports that Twigs was spotted minus the ring at an event last month which added more to the speculations about their split. Appearing on Howard Stern's SiriusXM show in July, the actor addressed his engagement with Twigs and said that they were "kind of" still engaged.