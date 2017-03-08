From brunette locks to fierce platinum crop look and now edgy buzz-cut, Kristen Stewart is going all out when it comes to sporting different looks. Stewart recently showed off her blonde buzz-cut in Los Angeles.

Stewart shaved her head and showed off her new blonde look when she attended the premiere of Personal Shopper in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Stewart walked the red carpet wearing a black crop top by A.L.C with high-waisted trousers with corset style in sheer material from Sally La Pointe's Pre-Fall 2017 collection.

"What a difference a day makes #kristenstewart so punk," Jillian Dempsey, a makeup artist who did Stewart's makeup for Tuesday's event, posted on Instagram along with a photo of the actress.

Her recent transformation, which was unrecognisable, is said to be for an upcoming role. Stewart recently signed on the dotted line for a watery thriller Underwater, which will go on the floor later this month in New Orleans.

Meanwhile, the buzz-cut look is Stewart's second look this month. Earlier, she chopped off her trademark brunette locks for the cover of V magazine's Free Spirit issue to sport a fierce platinum crop look.

She shot for the magazine's V106 'Free Spirit' issue that marks "the creators and visionaries unafraid to challenge norms and push boundaries". In the latest issue of the magazine, she opened up about her relationship with designer Karl Lagerfeld.

"Karl has always, from the very beginning, made me feel like being myself was the right thing to do. And in [the fashion] world, that is a rarity. He's a compulsive and obsessive artist and it's contagious. And he's kind. He is who he is for a reason. I feel so lucky to be in his space so often," she said.

Scrol down for Kristen Stewart's different looks and tell us in the comment section which look you liked the most.