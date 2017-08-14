Krishna Janmashtami is one of the most popular Hindu festivals celebrated across India. It marks the birth of Lord Krishna, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu. As per the Hindu lunar calendar, Lord Krishna was born on the eighth day or Ashtami at midnight in the holy month of Shravana.

This year, devotees across the nation will celebrate the festival on Monday, August 14. However, in some places, the festival will be observed on Tuesday, August 15.

The occasion is commemorated with a lot of enthusiasm and zeal across the globe. Dahi Handi and Rasa Lila (Raas Leela) are two of the major events organised during the festival, which are marked by people playing songs and dancing to them.

We bring to you some of the popular Janmashtami songs, which can be played during the festival.

Yashomati Maiyya Se: This song in Lata Mangeshkar's voice never fails to make it to the list of the top Janmashtami songs. From the film Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Yashomati Maiyya Se depicts the innocence of Lord Krishna when he complains to his mother about his dark complexion.

Soja Zara: Crooned by Madhushree, this is a melodious track from the biggest blockbuster of all time Baahubali 2. Featuring Anushka Shetty, Soja Zara is one of the latest Krishna songs that can be played during the festival.

Maiya Yashoda Ye Tere Kanhaiya: Sung by Kavita Krishnamurthy, Anuradha Paudwal and Alka Yagnik, Maiya Yashoda Ye Tere Kanhaiya gives a melodious feel. It is a very popular song on Lord Krishna from the filmHum Saath Saath Hain.

Govinda Aala Re: This is another popular song when it comes to Janmashtami. Govinda Aala Re is from the yesteryear film Bluff Master featuring Shammi Kapoor and Saira Banu.

Har Taraf Hai Ye Shor: This peppy number is from the film Vaastav featuring Sanjay Dutt and brings on the mood of festivity.

Go Go Govinda: Go Go Govinda, from the film OMG – Oh My God! is a dahi handi special song that can be played during the festival.

Mach Gaya Shor Sari Nagri Re: Picturised on Parveen Babi and Amitabh Bachchan, this song from the film Khuddaar is popular among all generations and invariably makes it to the list of top songs during this festival.