Dropping a classic throwback promo, addressing tabloid rumours and source-confirmed pregnancy news later, the internet has once again buzzed with Kardash-Jenner conspiracies.

Kylie Jenner, the youngest of the clan, is supposedly pregnant, and fans can't stop speculating that she is in fact older sis Kim K's surrogate!

The 20-year-old Jenner is expecting her first child with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott, 25, sources confirmed to People.com. Kim and Kanye West, on the other hand are expecting their third child through surrogacy due to Kim's medical complications. Coincidence? Fans and followers would like to say – we think not!

The theories haven't completely spun out of nowhere, as Us Weekly had reported earlier that Kim and Kanye's surrogate's due date is around January 2018. And now another insider has said that Kylie is "at least four months" pregnant. The reality TV star and business moghul's baby girl is reported due around February 2018.

Twitter has been buzzing and going crazy with reactions over the Life of Kylie star's news. One Twitter user wrote: "What if the twist in the alleged Kylie Jenner pregnancy is that she's Kim and Kanye's surrogate for baby no. 3? [sic]"

Another chimed in saying: "Anyone else think Kylie is just carrying a baby for Kim & Kanye? [sic]"

The third and seemingly most plausible logic behind these theories: "If Kylie Jenner is actually pregnant, it's because she's Kim's surrogate. She's a business woman come on now. [sic]"

Kim has kept quiet on her part regarding the entire situation. But momager Kris Jenner hasn't.

Even though the 60-year-old was accompanying daughter Kendall at Italy for Milan Fashion Week, and both looked rather calm about things, she addressed the news of Kylie's pregnancy claiming there's something new breaking out about their family every day.

People was informed by another source that the family, especially Kris, was "shocked" to learn about her's daughter's baby news. "It definitely took some getting used to," said the source. "But Kylie has always been very headstrong, she's always wanted to do her own thing despite what Kris says. Of course Kris just wants the best for her daughter and loves and supports her no matter what."

Kris isn't the only one with doubts as multiple plans can't stop pointing out how Kylie broke up with Tyga on the grounds that she felts she was too young to get serious. And now she's about to have a baby with a man she's dated for barely months.

An insider spoke to People about how her family worries that "Kylie is very naive". They added: "Spending time with other people's kids is obviously completely different than being a mom 24/7. Kylie of course has no idea about all the hard work and sleepless nights."

Can't really blame her, can we? Being around those multiple, adorable Kardashian-West and Disick kids must have worked their charm!

Doubts, speculations and reactions aside, looks like both Kylie and Travis have never been happier.

"Kylie was really surprised but is so happy," an insider informed People. "She wants to be a mom."