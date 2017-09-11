Bijapur Bulls won their second consecutive game in Karnataka Premier League 2017 on Sunday, September 10, seeing off table-toppers Hubli Tigers by four wickets at the S.D.N.R Wadiyar ground in Mysuru.

Mohammed Taha was the star of the show, his show-stopping 45-ball 83 ensuring Bijapur didn't feel the effects of Abhishek Sakuja's excellent returns of 4 for 21. Taha's efforts ensured that Hubli's 159 for 8 was toppled in 18.4 overs. The win snapped Hubli's unbeaten run in the tournament.

Taha was at his free-scoring best even as Sakuja, the left-arm spinner, ran through the rest of the Bijapur top-order.

The wickets meant Bijapur's chase got off to a difficult start, with Sakuja sending back Bharath Chipli, Dikshanshu Negi (2) and Naveen MG (12) to reduce Bijapur to 37 for 3. Sakuja had both Chipli and Negi trapped in front within three deliveries of each other, and then had Naveen stumped, spotting the batsman's charge down the ground and dropping it short.

All the while, Taha just kept pummelling the ball. His intentions were made clear in the very first over as he picked 15 runs off Vinay Kumar. He followed that up with big hits off Sakuja, Praveen Dubey and Kranthi Kumar, ensuring Bijapur were always in the chase despite the early slide.

Taha brought up his half-century off just 27 balls, but that didn't slow down. He continued fearlessly taking on the bowlers, confident in his ability to take the aerial route over the fielders. So much so that he found it easier to hit sixes than fours.

He displayed excellent power, but also fine technique to score on both sides of the wicket with all manners of shots. M Nidish, meanwhile, provided able support, rotating strike and chipping away with the singles.

By the 15-over mark, Taha had hammered his ninth six. His big hits ensured Bijapur needed less than a run-a-ball at that point. However, with the need of the hour being composure, Taha holed out off Sakuja, the bowler claiming his fourth wicket. The momentum shifted right back to Hubli.

Brief scores: Hubli Tigers 159 for 8 in 20 overs (Mayank Agarwal 33, K Siddharth 34; Ronit More 2-37, MG Naveen 2-13) lost to Bijapur Bulls (Mohammed Taha 83, M Nidhish 29; Abhishek Sakuja 4-21) by four wickets.

Later in the day, Bellary Tuskers won their first match of the ongoing season by beating home side Mysuru Warriors.

Chasing a 162-run target, the Tuskers were in a spot of bother when they lost four wickets for just 70. However, wicketkeepr CM Gautham and Abhinav Manohar stiched an 88-run stand to make sure their team got past the line.

Manohar hit four sixes and three boundaries in his 24-ball 47 that won him the Man of the Match award.

Brief scores: Mysuru Warriors 161 for 6 in 20 overs (S Raju 78, A Hoysala 23; Z Faroqui 2-30, A Verma 2-41) lost to Bellary Tuskers (A Manohar 47, C Gautham 45; S Gopal 2-19) by five wickets.