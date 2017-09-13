After wowing the cricket faithful in Mysuru, the Karnataka Premier League (KPL) 2017 Twenty20 tournament moves to Hubballi. On Wednesday (13 September), Sanjay Desai, the president of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), officially launched the final leg of the event in Hubballi.

Over the next 10 days, Hubballi will host the remaining 10 matches of what has been a thrilling tournament, including the two semi-finals and the final at the KSCA Rajnagar Stadium.

The Hubbali leg of KPL 2017 – played in memory of Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar, the former KSCA president and scion of the royal family – will begin with the home side, Hubli Tigers, taking on Mysuru Warriors on Thursday evening.

Meanwhile, Ticketgenie, the official KPL ticketing partner, kickstarted the sale of tickets at the KSCA Rajnagar Stadium on Sunday (September 10).

The tickets have also been on sale, since last week, at three outlets in the city: Hotel Gurudutt Bhavan, Kamakshi Enterprises, and BVB College canteen.

Tickets for weekday matches are priced at Rs 50 and Rs 100. Meanwhile, tickets for the weekends as well as the semi-finals and final are priced at Rs 75 and Rs 150. The tickets can be bought from the box office and the outlets from 11 am to 5.30 pm. Tickets are available online on www.ticketgenie.in.

The tickets on sale are not match-specific. They are match-day specific, which means fans can enjoy a double-header with a single ticket per head.

Hubballi Leg Schedule (All matches LIVE on Star Sports)

14 September: Hubli Tigers Vs Mysuru Warriors (7 pm)

15 September: Bijapur Bulls Vs Bengaluru Blasters (7 pm)

16 September: Belagavi Panthers Vs Namma Shivamogga (3 pm); Bengaluru Blasters Vs Ballari

Tuskers (7pm)

17 September: Rest Day

18 September: Belagavi Panthers Vs Bijapur Bulls (7 pm)

19 September: Namma Shivamogga Vs Mysuru Warriors (3 pm); Hubli Tigers Vs Ballari Tuskers (7 pm)

20 September: Semi-final 1: First placed team Vs Fourth placed team (7 pm)

21 September: Rest Day

22 September: Semi-final 2: Second placed team Vs Third placed team (7 pm)

23 September: Final: Winner of Semi-final 1 Vs Winner of Semi-final 2 (7 pm).

KPL Points Table (At the end of Mysuru leg, September 12)