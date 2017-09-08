It was Namma Shivamogga who prevailed over Bijapur Bulls in the sixth clash of Karnataka Premier League 2017 an all-round display helping them to a 28-run victory at the S.D.N.R Wadiyar Ground on Thursday (8 September). There were half-centuries from Liyan Khan and Shoaib Manager, before Pradeep T returned 4 for 14 in what was Shivamogga's first full match of the tournament this year.

Put in, Shivamogga had a tough start. Abhimanyu Mithun and Ronit More, the pacemen, were getting ample movement and looked dangerous as the openers – Sadiq Kirmani and Liyan – struggled to make connection.

It was a pressure cauldron, and it didn't take long for a wicket, with Kirmani (7) bowled through the gates after Mithun got one to nip in. Liyan was then dropped when he was on just one off More, a costly drop as things turned out.

The fifth over, sent down by KC Cariappa, yielded 11 runs as Liyan employed the slog sweep – a shot that would bring him much joy on the evening – for a couple of fours at fine leg. At the other end, HS Sharath troubled R Jonathan outside off, although the batsman did rather fortunately manage a maximum.

The pressure told in the next over when Jonathan (15) was caught behind while attempting to guide one to third man off Naveen MG.

Liyan and Manager steady ship after shaky start

Despite the wickets, Shivamogga had a decent foundation after seven overs at 40 for 2. In Liyan, they had a settled batsman and Manager, the new man, proved an aggressive foil for Liyan at the other end.

Their intentions were clear when Liyan sliced Sharath over backward point for six, picking 14 runs in the over. Slowly the momentum shifted, as the two batsmen kept the scoreboard ticking along at a healthy clip – the fifty-run partnership was brought up with a six, Liyan slog-sweeping Cariappa for six over mid-wicket.

Manager then took charge, fetching boundaries off Mithun on either side of the wicket before picking Naveen for 18 runs in the 16th over. Both batsmen reached their half-centuries off consecutive deliveries, Manager reaching the mark while sending another slog-sweep over the fence off Prithvi Shekawat.

However, the stand was broken three balls later, Liyan (50) attempting another biggie only to find the fielder at long-on. The 93-run stand was broken. Manager carried on with the big hits though, reaching a brilliant 40-ball 66 before being done in by a Mithun yorker. It helped Shivamogga to a threatening 161 for 5.

Pradeep runs through Bijapur top order

Bijapur's chase didn't start well, captain Bharath Chipli (4) popping a dolly to point off Pradeep T. Naveen (7) followed suit in Pradeep's subsequent over, and when Shivamogga bagged the crucial wicket of Mohammed Taha (18) two overs later, Bijapur were reduced to 35 for 3 with much to do.

Nidish M then set out his stall, guiding the chase with Dikshanshu Negi. In fact, during Nidish's stand with Negi, it seemed Bijapur had laid decent foundations for a death-over assault. It was a risky strategy, but the way Nidish was connecting with the ball, it didn't seem out of the realms of possibility.

Nidish and Negi absorbed the pressure and put on a steady 28 for the fourth wicket, before Negi (15) sent one straight to point off Sarfraz Ashraf, the chinaman bowler. Two overs later, AM Kiran (3) became Ashraf's second wicket. In the meanwhile, Nidish changed gears, heaving two sixes off Akhil Balachandra and then off Lavish Kaushal in an over which yielded 19 runs, including a six that was deposited outside the ground.

However, Pradeep was brought back into the attack. Nidish looked to take him on, but holed out for a 36-ball 46. The rest of the batsmen tried hard to make a tilt at the total, but were bowled out in 19.5 overs

Brief scores: Namma Shivamogga 161 for 5 in 20 overs (Liyan Khan 50, Shoaib Manager 66; Abhimanyu Mithun 2-22) beat Bijapur Bulls 133 in 19.5 overs (Mohammed Taha 18, Nidish M 46; Pradeep T 4-14, Sarfaraz Ashraf 3-14) by 28 runs.