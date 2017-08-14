Lyca Kovai Kings take on Ruby Trichy Warriors in the penultimate group game of 2017 Tamil Nadu Premier League on Monday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

The Murali Vijay-led side is currently at the fifth spot with six points from as many games and needs nothing less than a win to leapfrog fourth-placed Thiruvallur Veerans into the Playoffs.

Notably, defending champions Tuti Patriots, Chepauk SUper Gillies and Karaikudi Kaalai have already confirmed Playoff berths.

Kovai have been quite inconsistent this season and any chances of them garnering momentum went down the drain when two of their six matches were abandoned due to inclement weather.

Vijay's return big boost to Kovai

However, in what was another must-win game against Thiruvallur on Saturday, August 12, Vijay, who returned to the side after an injury layoff, smashed a 44-ball 69 to help his side gun down a massive total of 196.

Vijay's return will serve as a big boost to the team, which also has in-form batting stars L Suryaprakash and Anirudh Sita Ram.

On the other hand, in Krishnamoorthy Vignesh, Kovai have a quality seamer, who can trouble any opposition. Notably, the 22-year-old picked up two wickets at a decent economy rate against Thirvuallur in a match where 393 runs were scored.

On the other hand, Trichy have won only one game and lost five of their six games. With only two points in their bag, they are already out of the tournament.

However, Baba Indrajith's side will be geared up to spoil Kovai's party and finish the tournament on a high.

When is the match and how to watch it live

The match between Kovai and Trichy will start at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai at 7:15 pm IST.