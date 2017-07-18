Kourtney Kardashian on Monday took to her Instagram page to post a picture of her pert posterior, and fans have been raving about her sizzling look.

The photo shows the Keeping up with the Kardashians star on a beach with a glass of wine. She is facing away from the camera but made sure to expose every inch of her figure in a skimpy attire that did nothing to hide her fabulous figure.

She also took to her website to reveal important factors to be kept in mind while going naked. First and foremost is to make sure your skin is healthy. For this, Kourtney slathers her body with creams to maintain that healthy complexion. She also revealed the need to hydrate and added that it was important to indulge in body scrubs regularly.

Kourtney also makes sure she sleeps only in silk pyjamas and on a silk pillowcase "since it is hypoallergenic and doesn't dry out your skin the way cotton does."

Kourtney is currently involved with Younes Bendjima, her first serious romance since splitting up with longtime partner Scott Disick.

According to a HollywoodLife source, Kourtney and Bendjima has amazing chemistry inside and outside of the bedroom. "Kourtney is surprised that even though Younes is much younger, she's still learning a lot from him … especially in the bedroom," the source said. "Younes makes her feel different than ever before. And, he actually knows things that she's never seen."

Check out Kourtney's racy looks below:

⚓️ A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jul 11, 2017 at 8:07am PDT