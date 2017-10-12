It's official – they are creating an army! Somebody call DJ Khaled because there's 'another one' of the Kardashians announced pregnant.

Probably feeling a bit left out, Kourtney Kardashian seems to have jumped the wagon and is reportedly pregnant with boyfriend Younes Bendjima's baby.

Also read: Khloe Kardashian pregnant: Twitter goes crazy as fans claim 'they are building army of their own'

The 38-year-old reality TV star is allegedly expecting her fourth baby, this time with the 24-year-old French model whom she has been dating for almost a year, on and off, since last October. Sources confirmed the news to both InTouch and Life & Style magazine on October 11, even though they couldn't ascertain how far along she is.

The couple has been Instagram official for a little over 10 days now, so it's clear why the rumours haven't been addressed, neither the news has been blown up. "She's only told family and her best friends," claims an insider to InTouch. "She wants at least six and is ready for No. 4."

Bonne nuit, Paris ? A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Sep 29, 2017 at 4:52pm PDT

What was being labelled the triple baby boom in the Kardashian household, has definitely expanded if the insider reports are true. Needless to wonder, Twitter and other social media platforms have been exploding with the news.

no kourtney kardashian is pregnant... Kendall jenner RUN FAR AWAY — John Taylor (JT) (@VH1access) October 11, 2017

My husband just asked Siri if Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant #matchmadeinheaven — Stacia Sharma (@missanastasia44) October 12, 2017

Now Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant. All of them are pregnant except Kendall.. So far.

The apocolypse is really here y'all. — Kasey with a K (@Kasey_witha_K) October 12, 2017

if kourtney kardashian is pregnant then kris jenner is literally the devil idgaf what anyone says — Whats Her Name (@EloiseRxchel) October 11, 2017

Apparently Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant that Kardashian Koven is up to something — Sunny Saffron (@callmesaffron) October 11, 2017

kourtney kardashian is pregnant. Kris Jenner is not human — justen (@_jstin) October 11, 2017

If Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant, I'm going on vacation. — Kaitlin Cubria (@KCubes) October 11, 2017

5. Personal theory. Kim is the only one who is pregnant. This is a PR stunt. I'm feeding right into it by talking about it. Happy 10 years. — Emory McClard (@ItsEmoryMcClard) September 28, 2017

It's not like people weren't expecting any of this, because..

Just waiting on @kourtneykardash to announce she's pregnant by @ScottDisick to complete the Kardashian circus — Vik Vik ?? (@vik2k16) September 27, 2017

The only one that's always pregnant is not pregnant @kourtneykardash #Kardashians — cooler than ice cold (@didntgeturtext) September 27, 2017

Since all kardashians getting pregnant now, wassup @kourtneykardash — Dustin Canales (@DCanales_10) September 27, 2017

I have a feeling Kourtney Kardashian is gonna be pregnant next week — A✞ (@alexxgaribay) September 27, 2017

I think the best part of @KimKardashian @KylieJenner and @khloekardashian being preggo is that @kourtneykardash is finally NOT pregnant. — Azucena Gonzalez (@voldyismoldy) September 27, 2017

The 20-year-old Kylie who is the youngest Kar-Jenner sibling was rumoured to be pregnant with rapper beau Travis Scott's, 25, baby. TMZ had broken the story on September 22. Shortly after, her big sister Khloe, 34, was reported to be expecting a baby with NBA player boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 26.

None of the two rumours have been addressed or confirmed by the family, except that of Kim Kardashian's, who is expecting her third child with Kanye West, via surrogacy. The most bizarre part? They all are due around the same time in January/February 2018. And now, Kourtney has joined the club too!

It might be too early to be confirmed, or perhaps Kris Jenner's momager skills are staying on the down low these days, but Kourtney and Kim were recently spotted shopping at a Buy Buy Baby in Los Angeles. Tough to say, who might have been shopping for whom so fans would have to make peace with knowing that Kourtney was seen in a loose fitting top, if you get the hint.

@kourtneykardash and @kimkardashian shopping in #LA today. (10/9/17) A post shared by Kardashians (@kuwtkgirls) on Oct 9, 2017 at 3:23pm PDT

Speculations aside, a source claimed to Life & Style magazine that "She was thrilled to learn she was expecting." They continued, explaining, "She loves being part of a large family and having so many siblings, and she wants the same for Penelope, 5, Mason, 7, and Reign, 2."

I thank God every morning for these three little angels who changed my heart forever. I feel incredibly blessed to be their mommy. Happy Mother's Day to all mothers raising our future. A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on May 14, 2017 at 5:10pm PDT

Kourtney's three kids are with her long-term on and off ex Scott Disick, 34, who is reportedly dating 19-year-old Sofia Richie now. And while in the latest episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians Kourtney admitted to not being entirely opposed to the idea of having more kids with Scott, this time Younes is the one.

Goals❤️? #kourtneykardash #kourtneykardashian #kourtneyandyounes #gorgeous #love #couplegoals A post shared by Kardash News (@ontrackardashianlife) on Sep 2, 2017 at 11:07pm PDT

"She needs a man who will be both present and sober and knows Younes will make a great father," the source of InTouch magazine claimed, subtly squashing all theories of Scott being back in the picture. Good riddance, much?

"Scott will do anything to sabotage Kourtney's relationship, including showing up wherever Kourtney and Younes are hanging out together," the source added. "He's also been asking around, trying to get some dirt on Younes so he can bring it back to Kourt and persuade her to dump him."

Clearly, Scott's attempts can be certified as failures now with the arrival of these rumours, making it only much harder for us to keep up with the Kardashians!