Kourtney Kardashian was spotted hanging out with her rumoured ex-flame Justin Bieber at West Hollywood hotspot The Peppermint Club on January 14. The 37-year-old Kardashian sister donned a black silk robe and matching pajama bottoms, while pairing it up with a sheer bra underneath.

The reality TV star intentionally kept her jacket unbuttoned as her nipples were clearly visible through her black lace sheer bra. And, this is not the first time that the reality star flashed her breasts. Previously, Kourtney flashed her nipples through a sexy negligee-style dress during the Paris Fashion Week in 2016.

While fans are speculating if Kourtney is rekindling her rumoured romance with the 22-year-old popstar, the duo seemed to enjoy their night out pretty well.

Pajama jammy jam A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jan 15, 2017 at 12:15am PST

Later, Kourtney attended a pajama party with John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, which was thrown by Jessica Alba in honour of her husband Cash Warren's 38th birthday. Kourtney took to Instagram to share a photo of the group's LA night out.

Chrissy and Legend opted for matching fried chicken-themed attire, and Chrissy shared a video on Snapchat saying that her team was getting her ready. She also tweeted jokingly: "The best part of a pajama jam party is my hair and makeup people trying to make a look out of a kfc onesie."

A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jan 14, 2017 at 8:31pm PST

Meanwhile, Kourtney's 33-year-old ex Scott Disick, with whom she is reportedly expecting a child, went MIA on Friday during his trip to Dubai. Scott was supposedly accompanying her younger sister Kim Kardashian on that trip. "No one knew where he was at. He was supposed to be there to watch over Kim, but no one could find him," Radar Online quoted a source as saying.