Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian treated her 56 million followers on Instagram with a stunning photo on her 38th birthday on Tuesday. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a sexy nude photo with caption 'birthday suit.'

In the photo, Kourtney is standing completely nude in the middle of a pool, flicking her drenched hair and creating an arch of droplets. She oozed sexiness in the stunning photo with nipples and bare butt on display.

After sharing the throwback photo, Kourtney celebrated her birthday at Disneyland in Anaheim, California. She was all smiles when she spent the day with her ex Scott Disick, three children and niece North West. For the Disneyland day-out, she opted to go make-up free in a baggy black sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Queen of Easter. A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Apr 16, 2017 at 3:09pm PDT

On her special day, Kourtney's friends and family also showered her with birthday wishes on social media. Kim Kardashian was among the first to wish her sister, followed by Khloé Kardashian. Kim shared a throwback of Kourtney holding balloons and several rare and unseen photos on her website wishing Kourtney a happy birthday.

"Happy Birthday to the best older sister. I'm so blessed to have you in my life. I love how close we were growing up — and still are today. I don't know what I would do without you! Love you!" Kim wrote on her website.

"Happy birthday to the Milly to my Vanilli @kourtneykardash," Khloe posted on Instagram.

"Happy birthday beautiful @kourtneykardash!!! From the day you were born you have blessed me with so much joy! You bring happiness love and light and are such an inspiration to me, and everyone around you. @kourtneykardash You are such an incredible mother, sister, friend, and daughter and I love you more than words can ever say.... You are beautiful inside and out my sweet girl, have an amazing day, mommy #love #family #grateful #happybirthdaykourtney @kourtneykardash," Kris Jenner tweeted.