The nominees for Korean Music Awards 2018 have been announced. BTS will be competing with IU, Kim Mok In and Hyukoh for Artist of the Year award.
The K-Pop group will also compete with Red Velvet and Woo Won Jae for Song of the Year award while IU will be competing with Hyukoh, Kang Taegu, Kim Mok In and The Black Skirts for Album of the Year Award.
Other popular K-Pop artists nominated for the 15th annual award ceremony are Kim Chul Soo, Lee Jin Ah, Taemin, Sunmi, Se So Neon, Shin Hae Gyeong, Yeseo and Samuel Seo.
Check out the complete nomination list of Korean Music Awards 2018 below:
Album of the Year
- Kang Taegu for bleu
- The Black Skirts for Team Baby
- Kim Mok In for A Day in the Life of Mr. X
- IU for Palette
- Hyukoh for 23
Song of the Year
- Red Velvet for Red Flavor
- BTS for DNA
- IU for Through the Night
- Woo Won Jae for We Are (Feat. Loco and Gray)
- Hyukoh for Tomboy
Artist of the Year
- Kim Mok In
- BTS
- IU
- Hyukoh
Rookie of the Year
- Rad Museum
- Light and Noise
- Se So Neon
- Shin Hae Gyeong
- Yeseo
- Woo Won Jae
Best Pop Album
- Red Velvet for Perfect Velvet
- BTS for Love Yourself: Her
- IU for Palette
- Lee Jin Ah for Random
- Taemin for Move
- Taeyeon for My Voice
Best Pop Song
- NCT 127 for Cherry Bomb
- Red Velvet for Red Flavor
- BTS for DNA
- Sunmi for Gashina
- IU for Through the Night
Best Rock Album
- Lowdown 30 for B
- Raw by Peppers for Cosmos
- Magna Fall for Mad Metropolis
- Se So Neon for Summer Plumage
- Light and Noise for Irregular
Best Rock Song
- ABTB for Free Rider
- Grancale for Treadmill
- Light and Noise for Mudang
- Se So Neon for The Wave
- Asian Chairshot for Mountain, Bird and Me
Best Modern Rock Album
- 3rd Line Butterfly for Divided by Zero
- The Black Skirts for Team Baby
- In The Endless Zanhyang We Are for Inevitability Under Consecutive Coincidence
- Sister's Barbershop for People Who Stay Alone
- Hyukoh for 23
Best Modern Rock Song
- ADOY for Grace
- Jaemyoung Doe for Under the Sign of Saturn
- Shin Hae Gyeong for Everything to Me
- Sister's Barbershop for People Who Stay Alone
- Hyukoh for Tomboy
Best Metal and Hardcore Album
- End These Days for Ambivalence
- Kim Jaeha for Into Ashes
- Abyss for Recrowned
- PAKK for Salpuri
Best Dance and Electronic Album
- Mojave for Something the Braun Tube Left Us
- SOWALL for Favorite
- Idiotape for Dystopian
- KIRARA for KM
- Yeseo for Million Things
Best Dance and Electronic Song
- Locked On for Say Yeah
- Raiden for Heart of Steel
- CIFIKA for My Ego
- Yeseo for Silhouette
- Idiotape for Dystopian
Best Rap and Hip Hop Album
- Kim Ximya X D. Sanders for Moonshine
- Legit Goons for Junk Drunk Love
- VIANN x KHUNDI PANDA for Reconstruction
- Chaboom for Sour
- Fana for Fanaconda
Best Rap and Hip Hop Song
- Jazzyfact for Harujongil
- Kim Ximya for Career High (Feat Cautious Clay)
- Chaboom for Ribbaddong
- Fana for Power
- Woo Won Jae for We Are (Feat. Loco and Gray)
Best R&B and Soul Album
- Rad Museum for Scene
- Rico for White Light Panorama
- Minje for Now
- offonoff for boy
- Hippy was Gipsy for Tree
Best R&B and Soul Song
- Horim for TEMP-TON
- PEEJAY for Na B Ya (Feat. Zion.T)
- Rico for Paradise
- Samuel Seo for Off You
- offonoff for gold
- Hippy was Gipsy for Dot
Best Folk Album
- Kang Taegu for bleu
- Kim Mok In for A Day in the Life of Mr. X
- Doma for Drifting to an Island for Reason I Don't Know
- Dhani Song for Songs for an Afterlife
- Jeongmilla for Galaxy
- Gonne Choi for Nomad Syndrome
Best Folk Song
- Kang Taegu for bleu
- Kim Mok In for Walking
- Kim Mok In x Siwa x Hwang Puha for Let's Go Home
- Doma for Is this Love
- Jeongmilla for Star
- Gonne Choi for Highlander
Best Jazz Album
- Joonsam for A Door
- Youn Sun Nah for She Moves On
- Seo Young Do Electric Ensemble for The Hazy World
- Sunny Kim and Ben Monder for The Dream of the Earth
- Lee Jiyeun Contemporary Jazz Orchestra for Feather, Dream Drop
Best Crossover Album
- 11 for Transparent Music
- DoYeon Kim and Chase Morrin for GaPi
- Ajaeng Ensemble for Bow+ing
- Lee Heemoon and Prelude for A Korean Man
- Han Seung Seok and Jung Jaeil for And There, The Sea At Last
Best Jazz and Crossover Performance
- Joonsam for A Door
- Kim Chul Soo and Oh Jin Won for a:
- Myungsup Shin Group for Circular Dilemma
- Choi Sung Ho Singularity for Different Is Different From Wrong
- Hogyu Hwang for Straight, No Chaser
The 15th annual Korean Music Awards will be held at the Guro Art Valley Arts Theater in Seoul on February 28.