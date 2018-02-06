The nominees for Korean Music Awards 2018 have been announced. BTS will be competing with IU, Kim Mok In and Hyukoh for Artist of the Year award.

The K-Pop group will also compete with Red Velvet and Woo Won Jae for Song of the Year award while IU will be competing with Hyukoh, Kang Taegu, Kim Mok In and The Black Skirts for Album of the Year Award.

Other popular K-Pop artists nominated for the 15th annual award ceremony are Kim Chul Soo, Lee Jin Ah, Taemin, Sunmi, Se So Neon, Shin Hae Gyeong, Yeseo and Samuel Seo.

Also read 20th Century Boy And Girl actress Mina plans to leave gugudan to focus on solo career?

Check out the complete nomination list of Korean Music Awards 2018 below:

Album of the Year

Kang Taegu for bleu

The Black Skirts for Team Baby

Kim Mok In for A Day in the Life of Mr. X

IU for Palette

Hyukoh for 23

Song of the Year

Red Velvet for Red Flavor

BTS for DNA

IU for Through the Night

Woo Won Jae for We Are (Feat. Loco and Gray)

Hyukoh for Tomboy

Artist of the Year

Kim Mok In

BTS

IU

Hyukoh

Rookie of the Year

Rad Museum

Light and Noise

Se So Neon

Shin Hae Gyeong

Yeseo

Woo Won Jae

Best Pop Album

Red Velvet for Perfect Velvet

BTS for Love Yourself: Her

IU for Palette

Lee Jin Ah for Random

Taemin for Move

Taeyeon for My Voice

Best Pop Song

NCT 127 for Cherry Bomb

Red Velvet for Red Flavor

BTS for DNA

Sunmi for Gashina

IU for Through the Night

Best Rock Album

Lowdown 30 for B

Raw by Peppers for Cosmos

Magna Fall for Mad Metropolis

Se So Neon for Summer Plumage

Light and Noise for Irregular

Best Rock Song

ABTB for Free Rider

Grancale for Treadmill

Light and Noise for Mudang

Se So Neon for The Wave

Asian Chairshot for Mountain, Bird and Me

Best Modern Rock Album

3rd Line Butterfly for Divided by Zero

The Black Skirts for Team Baby

In The Endless Zanhyang We Are for Inevitability Under Consecutive Coincidence

Sister's Barbershop for People Who Stay Alone

Hyukoh for 23

Best Modern Rock Song

ADOY for Grace

Jaemyoung Doe for Under the Sign of Saturn

Shin Hae Gyeong for Everything to Me

Sister's Barbershop for People Who Stay Alone

Hyukoh for Tomboy

Best Metal and Hardcore Album

End These Days for Ambivalence

Kim Jaeha for Into Ashes

Abyss for Recrowned

PAKK for Salpuri

Best Dance and Electronic Album

Mojave for Something the Braun Tube Left Us

SOWALL for Favorite

Idiotape for Dystopian

KIRARA for KM

Yeseo for Million Things

Best Dance and Electronic Song

Locked On for Say Yeah

Raiden for Heart of Steel

CIFIKA for My Ego

Yeseo for Silhouette

Idiotape for Dystopian

Best Rap and Hip Hop Album

Kim Ximya X D. Sanders for Moonshine

Legit Goons for Junk Drunk Love

VIANN x KHUNDI PANDA for Reconstruction

Chaboom for Sour

Fana for Fanaconda

Best Rap and Hip Hop Song

Jazzyfact for Harujongil

Kim Ximya for Career High (Feat Cautious Clay)

Chaboom for Ribbaddong

Fana for Power

Woo Won Jae for We Are (Feat. Loco and Gray)

Best R&B and Soul Album

Rad Museum for Scene

Rico for White Light Panorama

Minje for Now

offonoff for boy

Hippy was Gipsy for Tree

Best R&B and Soul Song

Horim for TEMP-TON

PEEJAY for Na B Ya (Feat. Zion.T)

Rico for Paradise

Samuel Seo for Off You

offonoff for gold

Hippy was Gipsy for Dot

Best Folk Album

Kang Taegu for bleu

Kim Mok In for A Day in the Life of Mr. X

Doma for Drifting to an Island for Reason I Don't Know

Dhani Song for Songs for an Afterlife

Jeongmilla for Galaxy

Gonne Choi for Nomad Syndrome

Best Folk Song

Kang Taegu for bleu

Kim Mok In for Walking

Kim Mok In x Siwa x Hwang Puha for Let's Go Home

Doma for Is this Love

Jeongmilla for Star

Gonne Choi for Highlander

Best Jazz Album

Joonsam for A Door

Youn Sun Nah for She Moves On

Seo Young Do Electric Ensemble for The Hazy World

Sunny Kim and Ben Monder for The Dream of the Earth

Lee Jiyeun Contemporary Jazz Orchestra for Feather, Dream Drop

Best Crossover Album

11 for Transparent Music

DoYeon Kim and Chase Morrin for GaPi

Ajaeng Ensemble for Bow+ing

Lee Heemoon and Prelude for A Korean Man

Han Seung Seok and Jung Jaeil for And There, The Sea At Last

Best Jazz and Crossover Performance

Joonsam for A Door

Kim Chul Soo and Oh Jin Won for a:

Myungsup Shin Group for Circular Dilemma

Choi Sung Ho Singularity for Different Is Different From Wrong

Hogyu Hwang for Straight, No Chaser

The 15th annual Korean Music Awards will be held at the Guro Art Valley Arts Theater in Seoul on February 28.