Although Samsung is all set to unveil the Galaxy Note 8 during an event in New York on August 23, the company hasn't announced the pre-order and availability details of the upcoming phone. However, the Korean media has apparently got some exclusive information regarding the same and has leaked what is claimed to be Samsung's official roadmap for Galaxy Note 8 sales.

According to a report from the South Korea's ETNews on Wednesday, the Galaxy Note 8 will indeed be launched on September 15, as some reports had suggested earlier. There will also be a pre-activation period starting on September 11 for people who pre-order the device between September 1 and September 10.

Apart from the August 23 unveiling, Samsung will also hold "events" between August 25 and August 31 in its official stores and carrier shops, allowing users to experience the Galaxy Note 8 firsthand.

Here's a screenshot of the official roadmap, followed by its English translation:

* 8/23: Announcement of the Galaxy Note 8 in New York.

* 8/25-8/31: Events for experiencing the Galaxy Note 8 beforehand (Samsung Digital Plaza, mobile network providers' retail stores).

* 9/1-9/10: Pre-order period for the Galaxy Note 8.

* 9/11: Event for activation of the first Galaxy Note 8 units by three South Korean mobile network providers (celebrity event).

* 9/11-9/14: Sequential activations of Galaxy Note 8 pre-orders.

* 9/15: Official release date of the Galaxy Note 8.

Although this schedule is meant for Samsung's home turf, the company could also plan something similar for the US as well. As mentioned in the ETNews report, the Galaxy Note 8 pre-order period is a day shorter than that of the Galaxy S8; however, the duration of preactivation period is a day longer.

"This is Samsung Electronics' intention to minimize any inconvenience for customers by preparing for any delay in activation that may occur due to discrepancies in supply and demand of models with particular colours," the report said.

Samsung claimed that it had recorded one million pre-orders for the Galaxy S8 during a dedicated period that lasted for 11 days. It would be interesting to see if the Galaxy Note 8 can surpass that figure during its 10-day pre-order period.

"We are going to be fully ready so that there aren't any setbacks regarding Galaxy Note 8 sales." a representative for a Korean network provider reportedly said. "It will be important to see how much of initial supplies mobile network providers can secure since they expect that there will be many early buyers of Galaxy Note 8s," the representative added.

Rumours are rife that the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will feature a 6.3-inch edge-to-edge AMOLED display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is likely to be powered by Exynos 8995 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processors, coupled with 6GB RAM.

Speculated to sport a Galaxy S8-like design and a 3300mAh battery, the Galaxy Note 8 could also come with dual rear cameras with each having a 12MP sensor and optical image stabilisation.