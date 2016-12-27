- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
Korean Air crew to use stun guns to control unruly passengers after recent on-board incident
All crew members of Korean Air Lines will learn how to use stun guns. The airline’s announcement comes after an incident with a violent passenger.US singer Richard Marx tweeted about a man endangering crew and passengers.Marx had to man-handle the man and accused crew of being ill-equipped. Korean Air said staff were only allowed to use taser guns in “grave” life-endangering situations.
