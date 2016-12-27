Korean Air crew to use stun guns to control unruly passengers after recent on-board incident

  • December 27, 2016 16:54 IST
    By Reuters
Korean Air crew to use stun guns to control unruly passengers after recent on-board incident Close
Embed
All crew members of Korean Air Lines will learn how to use stun guns. The airline’s announcement comes after an incident with a violent passenger.US singer Richard Marx tweeted about a man endangering crew and passengers.Marx had to man-handle the man and accused crew of being ill-equipped. Korean Air said staff were only allowed to use taser guns in “grave” life-endangering situations.
loading image
IBT TV
U.S. marks 75th anniversary of Pearl Harbour
Most popular