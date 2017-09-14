Indian shuttlers P.V. Sindhu and Sameer Verma advanced to the quarter-finals, while title hope Sai Praneeth along with Parupalli Kashyap was knocked out of the Korea Open in the second round on Thursday, September 14.

Olympic silver medallist Sindhu defeated Thailand's Nitchaon Jindapol 22-20 21-17 to set up a clash with Japan's Minatsu Mitani in the last-eight round.

On the other hand, Sameer defeated Hong Kong's Wong Wing Ki Vincent 21-19 21-13 in 41 minutes and will face world number one and top seed Son Wan Ho of South Korea in the quarters. Notably, Kashyap battled for an hour and 16 minutes before bowing out 16-21 21-17 16-21 against Son.

Singapore Superseries champion Sai Praneeth was ousted by seventh seed Tzu Wei Wang of Chinese Taipei. In a hard-fought contest that extended to 39 minutes, the Indian shuttler went down 13-21, 24-26.

More to follow...