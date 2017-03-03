The reviews for Tom Hiddleston-starrer Kong: Skull Island, starring Tom Hiddleston, Brie Larson, John Goodman, Samuel L Jackson and John C Reilly, are out, and according to critics, the film is high on action scenes, but fails to impresses with its storyline.

Directed by Jordan Vogt-Roberts, Kong: Skull Island is getting credits for returning to the "roots of the great monster" movies and also for the high-octane action sequences. But critics were also quick to point out that Vogt-Roberts loses "complete sight of what the central appeal of a King Kong movie was in the first place."

Read more Kong: Skull Island reviews below:

Clarisse Loughrey of Independent said: "Skull Island is the second entry into the universe established by Gareth Edwards' 2014 Godzilla; direct references superficially connect the two, but tonally they're worlds apart. What Godzilla may have lacked in character development – which is arguably only marginally improved upon here – Edwards made up for in bounds through atmospheric direction."

Matt Singer of Screen Crush said: "If Jackson's Kong aspired to poetry, Kong: Skull Island wants to be the downmarket dime-novel version of the same story. And as dime-novel versions of this story go, it's not terrible. This is a creature feature, plain and simple — and, at least on a visceral level, a satisfying one."

Owen Gleiberman of Variety said: "In many ways, "Kong: Skull Island" is a "Jurassic Park" movie — and if viewed that way, it's the best since the first. The characters may be a touch minimal, but that doesn't mean they're boring; the actors fill them in. Hiddleston, while top-billed, never takes over the movie, but he's crisp and hearty (though that accent of his is too posh)."

Todd McCarthy of The Hollywood Reporter said: "All the requisite elements are served up here in ideal proportion, and the time just flies by, which can rarely be said for films of this nature, which, in a trend arguably started by Peter Jackson, have for years now tended to be heavy, lumbering and overlong. A post-end credits bit suggests that Warner Bros already has some famous opponents lined up for Kong's heavyweight belt, beginning perhaps with Rodan."