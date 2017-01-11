The stage is set for the release of Vijay's Bairavaa and it is the major news in Kollywood on Wednesday, January 11. Along with it, the Jallikattu issue and Ajith's Thala 57 have also hit the headlines.

Bairavaa set for Grand Release

Vijay's Bairavaa will hit the screens in India on January 12. The movie is being released in over 550 screens in Tamil Nadu and will see the light of the day in over 1,200 screens worldwide. The Bharathan-directorial has generated a massive hype and is ready to set the box office on fire. Keerthy Suresh plays the female lead in the flick, which has Jagapathi Babu in the role of a villain.

Thala 57 filming Action Sequence

An action sequence with a battalion of foreign character artists is being shot for Ajith's forthcoming movie Thala 57. The photos of the sequence have hit the internet and gone viral. Currently, the film unit is filming important portions in Europe.

Silambarasan continues to support Jallikattu

Silambarasan, who had released a press release earlier in support of Jallikattu and demanded the government to lift the ban on the bull-taming sport, has given a hint about intensifying his protest against the ban. "Heart bleeds to hear about the latthi charge on students supporting #JalliKattu As a Tamil brother I am here for you.Cant keep quiet anymore[sic]," he tweeted.

He added, "They have shown us their colour. Now we Tamils will show them our colour & unity. Wait & see what real tamils can do!! #PressMeet shortly [sic]." It is interesting to see what he will say in the press meet.