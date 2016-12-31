Kollywood produced over 200 movies in 2016 and only a countable few have given good profits to the producers. The year once again proved that the taste of the viewers are slowly shifting towards content-oriented movies and just masala elements with below-average scripts are hardly pulling audience to the theatres. Even the tried-and-tested horror and comedy films have started losing the interest of viewers.

Highest grossing Tamil movies of the year at Chennai box office | Most-awaited Kollywood (Tamil) films of 2017

In 2016, among the big-budget movies, Rajinikanth's Kabali and Vijay's Theri emerged victorious, while Remo was a surprise winner. Here, we bring to you the top five hit movies of the year.

Kabali

Kabali undoubtedly remains the highest grossing movie of the year. It proves Rajinikanth's popularity and the PAN India appeal the superstar enjoys. The movie, which was made with less than Rs 100 crore, grossed close to Rs 300 crore worldwide. But it has to be noted that the producer sold the theatrical rights of the film to multiple parties at fancy rates. There is a talk in the industry that a section of distributors are not happy with its revenue and it has not met their expectations in Tamil Nadu. Overseas, it was a hit where it grossed over Rs 100 crore.

Theri

Vijay's Theri is the blockbuster of the year. The movie, which is made on a budget of Rs 65 crore, has entertained all sections of the audience. Mainly, the family audience liked the film and that helped the flick to keep the cash registers ringing. The movie has grossed over Rs 145 crore worldwide and distributors have also earned good profits. It is noted that the flick did not release at the Chengalpet region on time, yet struck gold in the end. Both Vijay and Rajinikanth's films are bankrolled by Kalaippuli S Thanu.

Remo

Sivakarthikeyan's popularity has increased manifold in 2016 and he has not now joined the list of A-list actors. The year started with Rajini Murugan, and later Remo became one of the top grossers of 2016. The comedy elements and engaging story ensured that the film pulled the viewers to theatres in big numbers. Also, the producer's marketing skills played a major role in making the movie the talk of the town. The movie grossed over Rs 60 crore in Tamil Nadu alone.

24

Suriya's 24 won critical appreciation and was overwhelmingly received by his fans. The good content backed by the actor's performance won the hearts of the audience. The movie performed well among urban audience and overseas centres. But in the B and C centres, its performance was not up to the mark. As per trade experts, the movie is the fourth highest grossing film of 2016. It was simultaneously released in Tamil and Telugu and the combined gross collections of two versions is above Rs 100 crore.

Iru Mugan

Vikram-starrer Iru Mugan is in the fifth position among the top five grossing-movies of 2016. The movie was dubbed in Telugu as Inkokkadu. It did good business in Tamil Nadu as well as Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. In the end, the flick earned above Rs 100 crore worldwide.

Note: 24 and Iru Mugan may have grossed better than Remo in two languages, but profit margin for the Tamil Nadu distributors is less. Hence, Sivakarthikeyan's film is above these films.

[1 lakh = 100,000 | 1 crore = 10 million | 100 crore = 1 billion]