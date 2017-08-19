Kolkata Police, which has so far trusted on Royal Enfield motorcycles, are adding more Harley Davidsons in their squad. The five customised Harley-Davidson Street 750s bought two months ago, made their debut onto the streets on August 15 as a part of the Independence Day celebrations.

The high-end bikes will be customized for the use of the police force and will be used for ceremonial purposes, VIP visits, and at times, a chase.

The bright red colored Royal Enfield Bullets that were synonymous with the Kolkata Police, since decades, are being phased out. Lower fuel efficiency and non-availability of spare parts of Royal Enfield motorcycles are said to be the main reasons behind the department's shift to Harley Davidson and TVS Apache bikes.

Reportedly, the five Harley-Davidson Street 750s were brought by the Kolkata Police Department for Rs 5.5 lakh each. Kolkata Police has already employed 12 Street 750s in their fleet to escort VIPs on special occasions.

They become the second police force after Gujarat Police which have been using few Harley-Davidson bikes to escort VIPs since 2015.

