Eden Gardens is the fortress of the Kolkata Knight Riders and KKR will look to snuff out the Sunrisers Hyderabad's challenge when these two teams meet in Match 14 of IPL 2017.

KKR put on a dominant show against the Kings XI Punjab in their first home game, with Gautam Gambhir and his men laying down the gauntlet to the rest of the competitors for the Indian Premier League title courtesy an outstanding batting performance.

Gambhir has led from the front with the bat for KKR, scoring consistently at the top of the order to ease the pressure on the rest of the batsmen.

KKR were expected to struggle with the bat after losing Chris Lynn to a shoulder injury, but against Kings XI, the Knight Riders dominated with the willow from ball one.

That will be the plan against SRH as well, but KKR will also know that the bowling attack of the Sunrisers Hyderabad is a lot stronger than Kings XI's.

SRH might not have been able to defend a modest total against the Mumbai Indians, but in Ashish Nehra, Rashid Khan, Mustafizur Rahman and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, SRH have a bowling lineup capable of knocking down any batting order, including KKR's.

So, Gambhir, again, will be key at the top and assuming Robin Uthappa bats alongside him, those two will be expected to score the bulk of the runs.

Opening is also the most crucial position for the Sunrisers Hyderabad batting lineup, with much of their fortunes with the willow dependant on David Warner and Shikhar Dhawan. If the two fire with the bat, SRH invariably end up with a W.

The middle order has always been the worry for the Sunrisers Hyderabad, but with Yuvraj Singh finding form and Moises Henriques expected to come back into the lineup, the IPL 2016 champs will hope the batting stays strong when required against KKR.

The Kolkata Knight Riders also have a pretty potent bowling lineup, with the likes of Trent Boult, Chris Woakes, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav and Kuldeep Yadav/Piyush Chawal all wicket-taking bowlers.

SRH will need to be at their best with the bat to come away with a win from the Eden Gardens, with the toss, as it always seems to do in the IPL, set to play a big part as well.

When and where to watch live

IPL 2017 Match 14 -- KKR vs SRH -- is scheduled for a 4pm IST (11.30am BST, 6.30am ET) start. Live Streaming and TV Information for the match is below.