On Sunday, April 9, a Mohun Bagan hero was born. His name is Azharuddin Mallick. The 19-year-old scored a goal against East Bengal at the Kanchenjunga Stadium in Siliguri and soon became the sensation among Mohun Bagan households in Kolkata.

Not an ordinary goal though but a goal that deserves to be watched time and again to sink in with the feeling that it was indeed a goal to be replayed, again and again. Sony Norde and Azharuddin struck for Mohun Bagan in the second Kolkata derby of the I-League 2017 to defeat East Bengal 2-1.

The only goal for East Bengal was put forward by Rowlin Borges, but that was very late in the match for Trevor Morgan's side to make a comeback.

Mohun Bagan produced an overall splendid show with the likes of Sony, Azharuddin, Katsumi Yusa and goalkeeper Debjit Majumder taking major plaudits from the match. Coach Sanjoy Sen remained the inspiration again as his tactics worked out brilliantly.

Scenes after the match

So Celebration videos coming from Siliguri!! @MohunBagan Supporters welcoming the Team bus!! MohunBagan MohunBagan roar! #Mariners pic.twitter.com/b9GYV4kVvc — Sourav Ghosh (@souravscorner) April 9, 2017

Unlike East Bengal, who enjoyed a very demoralising match with forward Willis Deon Plaza receiving a red card in the match, completely due to frustration getting the better of him.

The win no doubt did give major brownie points to the Mariners, in their quest to winning the second I-League title in three years, with Aizawl FC losing the other match of Sunday against Bengaluru FC. To be honest, everything -- from luck to skills -- worked brilliantly for Mohun Bagan.

This one is for you... Shibaji Banerjee and Soumya Banerjee... Once a Mariner Always a Mariner... #RIP pic.twitter.com/VmYcIl8Nnp — Mariners@Bangalore (@MBbengaluru) April 9, 2017

Mohunbagan supporters in legendary pose:



From USA to Siliguri Railway Station. pic.twitter.com/2wzyfCwdFf — Mohun Bagan A.C. (@MohunBagan) April 10, 2017

A look at Azharuddin Mallick

Age: 19

Born in: Dankuni (30 kms away from Kolkata)

Position: Forward

First big stint with football: At the age of 13, getting selected for the Sports Association of India (SAI) academy in Siliguri

First goal for Mohun Bagan: Against Bengaluru FC in a 5-0 win in I-League 2016.