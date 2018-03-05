The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized psychotropic and hallucinogenic drugs from a house in Kolkata and arrested three people in connection to it. The NCB acted on a tip-off and raided the house of the suspect on Sunday, March 4, after it was found that drugs like ecstasy, LSD and magic mushrooms were being supplied to college students and high-profile names in the city.

The three arrested include a BBA graduate and a disc jockey who allegedly ran a drug cartel in Kolkata. The prime suspect, Vivek Sharma, his cousin Rishab Sharma and the DJ Deep Chakraborty were arrested after party drugs were recovered from Vivek's house.

"13.5 grams of Ecstacy like substance, 2.49 grams of Magic mushrooms, 20 LSD blots and nine pink, star-shaped pills believed to be MDMA, were recovered from the house," NCB Kolkata Zonal Head Dilip Kumar Srivastava was quoted by IANS as saying.

Speaking of magic mushrooms, Srivatasa explained that they can be consumed by brewing "it in hot water or tea, make snacks, or even mix it with chocolate."

Vivek used to buy the drugs using bitcoins and Chakraborty later helped the group interact with the potential customers. Since March 2017, the two brothers have been buying drugs from an online portal using their mobile phone on 'Darkweb' from 'Dream Market'.

The arrested DJ is a son of a popular restaurateur based in Kolkata and Vivek is the son of an industrialist who owns a manufacturing unit in Howrah, News 18 reported.

The accused men were produced before the NDPS court in Kolkata's Alipore. The NCB officials are further investigating the case and are on the lookout for more individuals who might be involved in the drug racket in Kolkata. According to the officials, this is the first time that magic mushrooms have been found to be a part of contraband in eastern India.