India cricket team captain Virat Kohli may have had a word with Virender Sehwag before giving his verdict of having Ravi Shastri as the new coach of the team, as per the Times of India.

In fact, Kohli made a strong point to Sehwag as to why he would not become the coach of the cricket team, even though he reportedly would have liked having the former Indian hotshot batsman on board as the chief of the team.

TOI has reported that Sehwag, who was the mentor of the Indian Premier League side Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2017, wanted to bring on his own set of coaching staff if awarded the India job, that ultimately went to Ravi Shastri.

It has been learnt that Sehwag was keen on bringing in physiotherapist Amit Tyagi and Kings XI Punjab assistant coach Mithun Manhas.

How Kohli made his points to Sehwag

The India cricket team skipper, who has faced a lot of hate in social media after Anil Kumble resigned from his post last month, mentioned that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has its own set of policies, and Sehwag clearly had to adhere to that.

Bringing his set of hand-picked people was something Kohli was against.

"Paaji, I have a lot of respect for you for what you can bring to the table but you have to understand that there is a professional set-up in place, therefore this cannot happen. The rest is up to the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC)," Kohli reportedly told Kumble, as per a source who has been quoted by the Indian publication.

"There is a support staff in place and has worked with this team for a while now. In fact there are individuals who understand the needs of team members on an individual basis," Kohli explained.