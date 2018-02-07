India cricket team captain Virat Kohli may be simply unstoppable at the moment with the away he is blasting centuries after another, fact remains that the just-married cricketer may actually struggle to check off that one expectation he is desperate to achieve.

Ahead of the 3rd ODI between South Africa and India in Cape Town on Wednesday February 7, Kohli has a total of 33 ODI 100s in his career. Ricky Ponting, Sanath Jayasuriya's records have been broken a long time back by him and it is only overtaking the world record of 49 centuries blasted by Sachin Tendulkar, that remains one of the biggest targets in his sights.

However, that's not the only target we are talking of here.

Kohli has scored at least one century in each of the nine countries around the world he has toured. All but Pakistan.

We don't even have a clue if the 29-year-old will ever be able to do that as there might be no bilateral cricket series between India and Pakistan in the next five years even on a neutral venue, forget about the possibility of seeing Kohli's men play in Pakistan in the near future!

As long as the political tensions and the conflicts on the border continue, the fate of the bilateral series stays firmly closed inside the envelope.

Even if a miracle happens and the India cricket team does manage to tour Pakistan in an ODI series, a century might still remain impossible for Kohli, as per former South African cricketer Mickey Arthur, who currently coaches the Pakistan cricket team.

"Kohli is a fantastic player but our team [Pakistan] will make it hard (for him) to score a century there (Pakistan)," the Indian Express quoted Arthur as saying.

"It has been a great pleasure to watch Kohli scoring against all teams and it is always enjoyable to watch his batting. However, our bowlers will not make it easy for him to score there," the 49-year-old added.