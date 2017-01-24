Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan have appeared on Koffee With Karan 5 with different partners, but now, the actors will shoot an episode together. The duo will make their appearance together on Karan Johar's show to promote their upcoming film, Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

During the first part Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, the pair had a coffee conversation with KJo, but it was not on Koffee With Karan. Now Varun will be back with his Dulhania to promote the second instalment, which has been produced by Karan's Dharma Productions.

In season 5 of Koffee With Karan, Alia was the first guest alongside Shah Rukh Khan on the chat show. They appeared to promote their film Dear Zindagi. On the other hand, Varun made his appearance on this season with Arjun Kapoor.

"Last time she came with Shah Rukh to promote Dear Zindagi, this time she will accompany Varun to promote Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya," DNA quoted source as saying. This is not the first time that Alia has made appearances twice on Karan's show. In the last season, she made her debut with the Student Of The Year co-stars Sidharth Malhotra and Varun, and later accompanied Parineeti Chopra on the couch.

Slated to be released on March 10, Badrinath Ki Dulhania has been directed by Shashank Khaitan. The first instalment, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, was not a blockbuster hit, but viewers liked Varun-Alia's jodi on-screen. Hopefully, the second part will do better than the previous one.

Meanwhile, Varun is busy shooting Judwaa 2, helmed by his father David Dhawan. It is the remake of Salman Khan's Judwaa and it will have the Sultan actor in a special role. On the other hand, Alia is said to be working on Ayan Mukerji's next. It will be a superhero flick, starring Ranbir Kapoor opposite the Udta Punjab actress.