Here's exciting news for fans of Koffee With Karan 5 and Kapil Sharma. The ace comedian will soon be gracing the couch of Karan Johar's show and will also be the last guest of the season.

For quite some time, speculation was doing the rounds that Kapil's episode, which was shot several weeks ago, had been scrapped from the popular talk show after a tiff between the two stars. While it is not known if there is any truth to the change in the equation between Karan and Kapil, Star World channel has unveiled the promo of Kapil's episode on Koffee With Karan 5.

"Gear up for a rib-tickling serving of Koffee as @KapilSharmaK9 makes his debut on the couch! #KoffeeWithKaran," Star World tweeted.

A source close to Karan had also told Indian Express: "This (the episode getting dropped) is not at all happening. The show is, in fact, ending with Kapil's episode. The promo will be out tomorrow, and the episode will air on March 5."

Going by the short video, one can say for sure that the episode will be a laughing riot, leaving the audience in splits. The episode will be aired on Sunday, March 5 at 9pm on Star World.

The gossip mill was buzzing with rumours that during the shooting of the show, Kapil got miffed at Karan when quizzed about his relationship status.

There were also reports that on a recent award show, which Kapil co-hosted with Karan, the comedian called Shah Rukh Khan on the stage to co-host a segment and insulted Karan. Kapil told the filmmaker, "You are my assistant and you may leave now," which apparently didn't go down well with Karan.

