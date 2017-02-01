Actors Kangana Ranaut and Saif Ali Khan will reportedly promote their upcoming film, Rangoon, on Koffee With Karan 5. The season of the chat show is on its last leg and thus, a few episodes are left to be shot, including Kangana-Saif's.

The Rangoon actors will shoot their episode on February 3, according to DNA. It will be aired a week before the movie's release, which is February 24. It would have been interesting if Shahid Kapoor would have joined his co-stars on that couch. Though the hunk has already appeared on the show with wife Mira Rajput, fans would have been delighted to see him again. Rangoon is releasing a day before the Udta Punjab actor's birthday (February 25).

The last episode of Karan's show saw Tiger Shroff and Jackie Shroff as guests. The father-son jodi made many interesting revelations, including their crushes in the industry. While Tiger chose Shraddha Kapoor to marry, Jackie couldn't get over Madhuri Dixit Nene.

Before Kangana and Saif, viewers will also see Sania Mirza, Farah Khan, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt on the chat show. The coming weekend will feature Sania and Farah's episode. India's ace tennis player has made her debut on Koffee With Karan 5 with Farah. The makers have already released a promo of the episode and it is a laugh riot.

On the other hand, Varun and Alia will be making their appearance on the chat show for the second time. The duo have already shot the episode and are coming to promote their upcoming film, Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Alia opened season 5 with Shah Rukh Khan and Varun appeared with Arjun Kapoor.