Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 5 has added interesting segments to keep not only celebrities entertained, but the audience hooked. While the new season has interesting segments like Pillow Talk, Koffee Shots, Turn The Tables and reenacting a scene in different celebrity voices, the new offerings seems to draw inspiration from the US based TV show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The influence was evident in the very first episode of Koffee With Karan. The fans who have followed the series would remember that Shah Rukh Khan, who appeared with Alia Bhatt, to promote Dear Zindagi, explaining a recipe in a sultry voice.

A similar segment was seen on DeGeneres's show when DeGeneres asked Meryl Streep to read out a few pluck cards explaining a recipe, traffic update and others, in sensual voices, as read by a woman in labour, etc, back in 2014.

Another segment inspired from DeGeneres's show is Drinko where the celebrity is expected to drink from a shot glass. The glass contains either water or tequila. The contestant is asked to drop a token through a box of shots and drink from the glass where the token lands. Meanwhile, Johar has replaced alcohol shots with 'Koffee Shots' and turned it into a more different and fun version.

Johar has incorporated his Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani 'Never Have I Ever' moments in 'Koffee Shots', to tease out more secrets from the contestants. Coincidentally, Priyanka Chopra, who will be appearing on Johar's next episode, scheduled to air on January 22, has participated in both the US and desi versions of the game.

.@PriyankaChopra has been Miss India and Miss World, and today she’s on my show for the first time. I should’ve given her a sash. pic.twitter.com/dbEybDIs8V — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) October 25, 2016

While these are just a few similarities, Johar has created a new segment in this season, called Turn the Tables (available only on Hotstar) where the guests take the host seat and ask questions to KJo. He has also introduced Pillow Talk, where contestants reveal secrets about their spouses.