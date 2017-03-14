Filmmaker Karan Johar's popular chat show Koffee With Karan (KWK) 5, has come to end. KJo signed off on March 12 and before leaving, he playfully took a dig at Kangana Ranaut for her "nepotism" statement.

Also read: Did Alia Bhatt take a dig at Kangana Ranaut?

Kangana and Karan's cold war began on KWK 5 when the former appeared as a guest on the show. She called the host the "flag bearer of nepotism" and since then the duo has been commenting on each other during interviews.

While signing off, Karan said: "It was all for Ranbir and Ranveer but it was not me, who was deciding it. And, hey I am not nepotistic. If you notice, the students (Alia, Varun and Sidharth) didn't score, so how does that make me nepotistic. Alia went home with nothing, Sidharth didn't win an award. Varun won one. So, hello I am being fair."

On KWK 5 finale, all the guests who appeared this season were awarded and the jury comprised Neha Dhupia, Malaika Arora, Rohan Joshi and Ayan Mukerji. They gave away Koffee awards to those guests who made the best revelations and the one who spilled the beans about their contemporaries on the sassy Koffee couch.

On the final episode, Karan's "nepotism" episode with Kangana grabbed a lot of attention and it looked like all the four judges and KJo were enjoying taking a dig at the Rangoon actress.