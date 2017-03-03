Koenigsegg Automotive AB had unveiled its new hybrid sports car, Regera, exactly a year back at the 86th Geneva Motor Show. For this year's show starting on March 9, the Swedish manufacturer of high-performance sports cars will showcase the first two models of Koenigsegg Regera for customer delivery.

The first Regera, which has been built, is in classic British Racing Green colour. The green tinted coating allows the carbon fibre weave pattern to shine through. The interior is finished in Saddle Brown leather with a combination of basket weave and flat leather covering the seats, rear wall, steering wheel and doors. This model is fitted with Tresex' hollow-core carbon fibre wheels, which reduce wheel mass by 40 percent compared to a lightweight alloy wheel of the same size. The wheel is wrapped in Michelin's Pilot Sport 4S tyres.

The second Regera drapes a combination of candy apple red with a carbon centre section and candy apple red hood stripe. Air intakes along the side of the car are also finished in clear carbon. The interior is finished in black leather with highlights in Lingonberry. This Regera is also fitted with new three spoke carbon fibre wheels.

Regera boasts of six-way electronically adjustable sport seats, iPhone integration via Apple CarPlay, two induction phone charging points, bird's eye view parking assistance, and Autoskin system that allows the driver to open any of the doors or hoods with the touch of a button.

Regera is powered by a 5.0-litre, twin-turbo V8 is backed up by three electric motors. The hybrid develops over 1500 hp output, and over 2000 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to Koenigsegg Direct Drive system in place of traditional transmission. The system eliminates the weight, complexity and mechanical losses that come with a traditional gearbox.

Regera will reach from standstill to 100 km/h in 2.8 seconds, 0 to 200 km/h in just 6.6 seconds and 0 to 300 km/h in a blistering 10.9 seconds. Koenigsegg estimates a 0 to 400 km/h speed in 20 seconds.