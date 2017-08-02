Two back-to-back incidents of sexual harassment faced by two actresses have come to the fore. First Baahubali actress Scarlett Wilson slapped a co-actor for misbehaving with her on the sets, followed by Koena Mitra facing sexual harassment by a stranger over phone.

A video has come up which shows actor Umakant Rai misbehaving with Scarlett and the actress slapping him. The crew members on the sets of her upcoming movie Hansa: Ek Sanyog also came up in support of Scarlet and pushed Umakant away.

Meanwhile, producer Suresh Sharma has reportedly decided to take up the issue with the Film Federation of India and demanded an apology from the actor.

On the other side, Koena Mitra had a disturbing time when someone repeatedly called her and made lewd comments. The stranger first asked Koena for sexual favours in exchange for money, and then started abusing when she slammed him back, according to Mid-Day.

Being disturbed by the repeated phone calls from different numbers, Koena finally filed a complaint with Oshiwara police station.

"From July 24, I started getting calls from random numbers, many among them being Mumbai numbers too. They called me nonstop. I changed my handset too. Usually, I don't take a call from an unknown number. But once I answered, he started talking nonsense and filth," the actress told a tabloid.

"It took me seconds to react. I was literally frozen. And after a few minutes, I was just angry and fired him. And after that, there was a marathon of calls. I was tired of answering the calls. A day later, he called again and I fired him and he abused me in Marathi," she added.

Well, it is nice to see that both the actresses stood up against such sexual harassment. Check the video where Scarlett is seen slapping Umakant.