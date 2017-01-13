Koditta Idangalai Nirappuga is the second movie to be released in Kollywood this Pongal, the first one being Vijay's Bairavaa. The Parthiepan-directed film hit the screens on Saturday, January 14. He has jointly produced the movie in association with Chandramohan under the banners of Bioscope Film Framers and Reel Estate Company.

Shanthanu Bhagyaraj plays the protagonist in Koditta Idangalai Nirappuga, also known as KIN. Parvathy Nair will be seen as the female lead in the movie while Thambi Ramaiah and others play supporting roles. Yesteryear actress Simran will also be seen in a special role.

The film features cinematography by Arjun Jena, and R Sudharshan's editing. The music, composed by C Sathya, has already become popular, with songs like En Oruthiye, KiluKilu Payaai and Damukaatlaan Dumukaatalaa becoming instant hits.

Koditta Idangalai Nirappuga is said to be a satire. It is a tribute to Parthiepan's mentor and legendary filmmaker, K Balachander. The movie revolves around a homely woman and her complex relationship with a boy, played by Shanthanu Bhagyaraj. The confusion around their affair forms the crux of the story.

Parthiepan is known for making content-oriented movies and the trailer of Koditta Idangalai Nirappuga had raised a lot of curiosity. With Vijay's Bairavaa getting mixed reviews, the underdog has a good chance of emerging a Pongal winner at the box office. Will the film win the hearts of viewers? Find it in their words below:

