Photography-pioneer, Kodak-- in collaboration with Bullitt Group-- launched the camera-oriented EKTRA smartphone in India on July 17.

The highlight of the Kodak Ektra is its design language. The phone flaunts a leather cover with steel rimmed big circular camera module, well-crafted frame with metal-finish around the edges and a smooth curvy bump at the bottom. When the device is held horizontally, it fits perfectly in your hand-- just like Kodak's most popular analog cameras.

The phone comes packed with the proprietary 21MP Kodak camera with non-reflective lens cover, f/2.0 aperture size, OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation), dual-tone LED flash, autofocus, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), HDR (High Dynamic Range) and 4K video recording.

The primary camera also boasts of an intuitive touchscreen with DSLR (Digital Single Lens Relfex) Dial (with haptic touch), customisable manual mode (with adjustable shutter speed and ISO rating), horizontal two-step shutter release option and a plethora of scene mode selection.

On the front, it houses a standard 13MP shooter for quality selfies.

Other specifications of Kodak Ektra include 5.0-inch full HD (1920x1080p) display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection, Android Marshmallow OS, MediaTek Helio X20 deca-core CPU, 3GB RAM, 32GB inbuilt storage (expandable), Type-C USB port and a 3,000mAh battery with fast charging technology.

Kodak EKTRA price and availability details:

The new Kodak EKTRA is available exclusively on Flipkart for Rs. 19,990 starting from 4 pm, July 18 in India.

Kodak EKTRA will be up against the popular Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 series, Moto G5 Plus, Honor 8 Lite and Vivo V5 series, among others.

Watch this space for more news on Kodak products.