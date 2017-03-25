Looks like latest Malayalam movie Take Off has made a good start all over box offices in India upon its grand release on Friday, March 24. The Mahesh Narayanan directorial, starring Parvathy, Kunchacko Boban and Fahadh Faasil in key roles has opened to tremendous response from audience, critics and celebs alike.

Check: Take Off celebs review || Audience response

From the six multiplexes in Kochi, Kerala, the realistic movie has made a decent collection on the first day. According to trade analysts, the Parvathy-starrer has earned approximately Rs 6.08 lakh from 27 shows with an average theatre occupancy of 71.99 percent. However, it is far less than what Honey Bee 2 Celebrations, the sequel of the comedy entertainer Honey Bee, collected on its day one of theatrical run in the multiplexes in city.

Also read: Honey Bee 2 critics review || Audience response

It is understood that Asif Ali, Bhavana-starrer minted Rs 9.48 lakh on the first day with 92.12 percent theatre occupancy. However, the movie has been garnering mixed response from audience, and could earn only Rs 4.86 lakhs with 63.03 percent occupancy on second day at the multiplexes taking a total of Rs 14.35 lakh in two days. It is uncertain on how long the Jean Paul Lal directorial will stay at the box office, owing to the reception it has been receiving from cine-goers.

Check: Katamarayudu audience review and rating

Telugu action thriller Katamarayudu, starring Pawan Kalyan, was also released at three multiplexes in Kochi on Friday. From six shows there, the movie collected approximately Rs 1 lakh, and a total of Rs 1.5 lakh from 13 shows all across Kerala. It is believed to be the all-time record for a Telugu movie at the Kerala box office.

The other Malayalam movies that are successfully running at Kochi multiplexes include Angamaly Diaries, Oru Mexican Aparatha (OMA), Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol, Alamara, C/o Saira Banu, Ezra and Aby, among others.

After completing 22 days of theatrical run, Angamaly Diaries, starring 86 newcomers, has crossed the Rs 1 crore mark taking a total of Rs 1.13 crore. Meanwhile, the 22-day total collection of Tovino Thomas' OMA is said to be Rs 92.25 lakh.