The year 2017 has started on a grand note with four movies released in January performing well at the Kerala box office. Dulquer Salmaan's Jomonte Suviseshangal, Mohanlal's Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol, Shah Rukh Khan's Raees and Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil are believed to have helped the entertainment business in the state after a month long theatre strike that had affected many movies.

Read: Jomonte ... vs Munthirivallikal ... tough contest

Check out here the box office collection report of January releases from the six multiplexes in Kochi:

Jomonte Suviseshangal

Veteran filmmaker Sathyan Anthikad's directorial venture Jomonte Suviseshangal opened to fabulous response from the movie-goers on its release on January 19. The amazing chemistry of Dulquer and Mukesh holds the family entertainer well and the positive word of mouth on the movie makes it the winner at the multiplexes in Kochi compared to other recent releases. It is inching towards the Rs 1 crore mark, which the movie is expected to achieve during this weekend. As of now, within nine days of theatrical run, Jomonte Suveseshangal earned approximately Rs 91.57 lakh after collecting Rs 4.78 lakh on the ninth day alone.

Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol

The Mohanlal-starrer, directed by Jibu Jacob, locked horns with the Dulquer-starrer, with its release on January 20. Nevertheless, the superstar's movie has been garnering good response from the audience, witnessing a good run at the box office in Kerala. The family entertainer, which also stars Meena and Anoop Menon in main roles, is said to have made a business of almost Rs 84.87 lakh within eight days from six multiplexes in Kochi. The movie comparatively saw a better business than Jomonte Suviseshangal on Friday as it had earned Rs 8.08 lakh on the eighth day.

Raees and Kaabil

Among the Bollywood releases, it is Shah Rukh Khan's action thriller Raees that is enjoying a steady run at the multiplexes in the city. The movie is believed to have earned approximately Rs 21.64 lakh within three days, while Hrithik Roshan's thriller collected almost Rs 13.05 lakh falling short of nearly Rs 8.6 lakh than the former. Rahul Dholakia's directorial venture had a better theatre occupancy on Friday with 50.38 percent, while Sanjay Gupta's movie witnessed only 39.73 percent theatre occupancy on its third day of theatrical run in Kochi multiplexes.