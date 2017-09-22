Malayalam entertainment industry is looking up with a slew of good releases of late.

The recent releases including Nivin Pauly's Njandukalude Naatil Oridavela, Mohanlal's Velipadinte Pusthakam and Prithviraj Sukumaran's Adam Joan have been performing well at the box office in Kerala.

On Thursday, September 21, comedian Soubin Shahir's debut directorial Parava was also released across Kerala to a tremendous response. From Onam 2017 releases to Parava, all the movies have been earning big at the five multiplexes in Kochi.

Check out the detailed box office collection report of the recent Malayalam movies at the Kochi multiplexes:

Parava

Parava had an excellent start at the Kerala box office, thanks to its unique storyline, remarkable performances and the extended cameo appearance of Dulquer Salmaan. The debut directorial venture of comedian Soubin Shahir had a grand opening day at the multiplexes in Kochi also.

On the first day of its theatrical run, the family entertainer earned Rs 7.09 lakh from 26 shows at five big screens in Kochi. The movie had an average theatre occupancy of 98.81% on day one with 21 houseful shows, the second highest occupancy in Dulquer's acting career so far at the multiplexes after the family thriller Kali (99.08%).

Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela

Among the Onam releases, Nivin Pauly's Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela is performing well at the multiplexes in the city. On the 21st day, the movie collected Rs 2.84 lakh with 37.91% occupancy from 19 shows from five screens. The family entertainer, helmed by debutant Althaf Salim, has become the only festive release that has crossed Rs 1 crore mark from the multiplexes. Within 21 days, the movie earned a total collection of Rs 1.21 crore from 484 shows there.

Adam Joan

Prithviraj Sukumaran's latest movie Adam Joan directed by Jinu V Abraham has also been making a decent collection at the Kochi multiplexes. On day 21, the movie made a business of Rs. 2.28 lakh from 14 shows with an average occupancy of 47.90%. The total box office collection of the thriller within 21 days of its theatrical run is said to be Rs 79.29 lakh at the multiplexes in the city.

Velipadinte Pusthakam

Though superstar Mohanlal-starrer Velipadinte Pusthakam has earned the highest collection among the Onam releases at the Kerala box office, looks like it has not fared well at the multiplexes in Kochi. Within 18 days, the Lal Jose directorial could only earn Rs 60.62 lakh.

Pullikkaran Staraa

However, megastar Mammootty's latest movie Pullikkaran Staraa was opened to mixed response. As of now, the movie was only screened at PVR Cinemas in Kochi and could earn Rs 21,434 only with just 47.37% theatre occupancy on the 21st day. The grand total of the Shyamdhar movie is said to be Rs 39.05 lakh within 21 days.

