The year 2017 has started on a grand note for the Mollywood industry with all the recent releases making good earnings at the worldwide box office. The positive word-of-mouth about these entertainers has also helped them to hold well at the theatres in Kerala, especially at the multiplexes in Kochi, where most of the films are running successfully.

Jomonte Suviseshangal

Dulquer Salmaan's family entertainer Jomonte Suviseshangal was the first Malayalam release in 2017 to put an end to over a month-long theatre strike in Kerala. The Sathyan Anthikad-directorial opened to tremendous response from the audience, and was appreciated for the amazing chemistry of Mukesh and Dulquer as the father-son duo. The movie, which is only screened at PVR in Lulu Mall in Kochi, is said to have made a total business of Rs 1.5 crore in 47 days.

Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol

Mohanlal's family entertainer Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol is inching towards the Rs 2 crore club. Within 48 days of its theatrical run, the Jibu Jacob-directorial is said to have earned approximately Rs 1.94 crore from six multiplexes in the city. It is still being screened at a multiplex and is expected to cross the Rs 2 crore mark in a day.

Ezra

Despite hitting the screens after Jomonte Suviseshangal and Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol, that too almost after a month, horror thriller Ezra is being ranked on the top spot at the multiplexes in Kochi. According to trade analysts, the Prithviraj Sukumaran and Priya Anand-starrer has raked in Rs 2.11 crore in 27 days of its theatrical run, and is still running successfully at four screens.

Aby

Though Vineeth Sreenivasan's inspiring entertainer Aby opened to positive audience response, the movie is only making average business at the multiplexes in Kochi. The Srikant Murali-directed movie has earned Rs 63.82 lakh in 14 days of its run.

Oru Mexican Aparatha

Tovino Thomas and Neeraj Madhav's campus entertainer Oru Mexican Aparatha, which narrates the campus politics between students belonging to parties SFY and KSQ, is set to become the biggest grosser of Tovino. The movie, helmed by debutant Tom Emmatty, is said to have done a business of Rs 6.18 lakh on the sixth day taking a total of Rs 46.05 lakh in less than a week of release.

Angamaly Diaries

Lijo Jose Pellissery's katta local movie Angamaly Diaries, starring as many as 86 newcomers, earned its highest single day collection at Kochi multiplexes on the sixth day. According to trade analysts, the Antony Varghese-starrer has collected Rs 5.64 lakh on the sixth day, and its total business is said to be Rs 31.64 lakh till date. The movie is expected to perform well this weekend owning to fabulous audience response. Many celebrities had lauded the team of Angamaly Diaries after its premiere show in Kochi, and even superstar Mohanlal is all praise for the movie.