Out of the nine movies screened at the multiplexes in Kochi, three Malayalam movies have been performing well, garnering positive response from the audience. Among them, megastar Mammootty's latest release The Great Father is holding the top spot since March 30.

The Great Father

The Great Father has already surpassed the opening day collection record of Mohanlal's Pulimurugan by minting a gross collection of Rs 4.31 crore on the first day. The family action entertainer is making an excellent collection at the multiplexes in Kochi. The Mammootty-starrer has earned Rs 10.7 lakh on the fourth day from six screens. Out of total 30 shows, the movie had 18 houseful shows with an average theatre occupancy of 96.69% on Sunday, April 2. The Haneef Adeni-directorial has raked in a total of Rs 46.12 lakh in four days from the multiplexes in the city.

Meanwhile, The Great Father had a screening of 21 shows on Sunday alone at six centres of Carnival Cinemas all across Kerala. The fourth day collection amounts to Rs 5.35 lakhs with a theatre occupancy of 93.29%, generating a total of Rs 28.66 lakhs from Carnival Cinemas alone.

Take Off

Editor-turned-director Mahesh Narayanan's realistic movie Take Off, based on the experiences that Indian nurses underwent in Iraq in 2014, is also making good business at the Kochi multiplexes. After completing 10 days of good run, the movie has minted Rs 73.35 lakh, and the 10th day collection alone is Rs 7.52 lakhs with an average theatre occupancy of 98.54%.

Georgettan's Pooram

Though Georgettan's Pooram has opened to mixed response from the critics, as always, the Dileep-starrer gets the support of the family audience, and this is evident from the collection of the comedy entertainer at the multiplexes in Kochi. The movie had 80% occupancy on Sunday with a collection of Rs 7.50 lakh, making a business of Rs 14.97 lakh within two days at the six multiplexes in the city.