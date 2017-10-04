One of the hottest prospects in Indian cricket at the moment, KL Rahul has called his captain Virat Kohli a show-off. Breath easy, there's no animosity or war of words ensuing, Lokesh Rahul was just giving a reply to Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan on being asked about Kohli's bad qualities.

The Team India skipper, nevertheless, was present on the occasion as well. Therefore, no love or bromance lost!

It all happened in a shoot of a Diwali 2017 special show where the two most prominent personalities of the country -- Aamir Khan and Virat Kohli -- came together to share secrets of their personal lives.

Yes, Kohli did speak on his relationship with Anushka Sharma as well. See what he said.

Journalist Sameer Allana, who was lucky enough to attend the shooting, leaked all the information of what transpired on the sets, and in a way teased fans to watch the unmissable show, slated to be broadcast just ahead of the occasion of the festival of lights this October 18.

Sameer mentioned that KL Rahul recorded a video of himself, where he gave his brutally-honest views on Kohli, captain of the India cricket team and also of IPL side Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Here's what he said:

KL Rahul on Kohli's good and bad qualities of Kohli: "GOOD: Fitness, improvement in his game and more responsible. "BAD: He likes to show off, roams shirtless in the changing room, and always on the phone."

KL Rahul on bad quality of Kohli:

He likes to show off, roams shirtless in the changing room, and always in phone. — Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) October 3, 2017

Kohli's reaction to this? Well, we've got to wait for the entire show this Diwali to find out what more transpired.

Yes! The SHOW will be TELECASTED on TV and there's much more than this. I've no idea when, but before Diwali I'd say. — Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) October 3, 2017

Aamir gifted Kohli the clapperboard which was used for take 1 of Dangal while Kohli gifted him his Indian jersey. pic.twitter.com/iDWHuttcBS — Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) October 3, 2017

In the meantime, Kohli, KL Rahul and the rest of Team India gear up for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Australia, being played on October 7, October 10 and October 13 across India.