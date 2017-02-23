Possibly every cricketer, who makes it big from West Bengal, has the same inspiration -- their very own 'Dada' Sourav Ganguly. Hoping to be one of the other big star cricketers from West Bengal is Sayan Ghosh, in the news recently after getting bagged by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) during the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction.

Sayan, 24, is a bowler who is compared to Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga, thanks to his 'slinging action' while delivering the ball.

In the Bengal Ranji Trophy camp, Sayan, who is a former railway group D employee and was also a part of the team that cleaned the railway compartments, is one of the brightest stars for Bengal in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2017, where he has taken a total of 14 wickets from eight games!

Sourav Ganguly: The wind beneath his wings for Sayan

The Indian cricket veteran's vision and execution has helped Sayan reach the place where he is today. In March 2014, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) planted the seeds to Ganguly's idea to create a launchpad for upcoming cricket stars from the state.

As a result, the Vision 2020 Cricket program was launched across West Bengal and Ganguly roped in the biggest names of the game, including Waqar Younis, Muttiah Muralitharan and VVS Laxman, to groom the youngsters.

Sayan participated and came out with flying colours!

"You have all the ingredients to become a world class T20 bowler," Ganguly's message for Sayan at that time, as quoted by Sportskeeda. "Just keep working hard and don't give up. Rest, just trust the process. You will be there one day."

Laxmi Ratan Shukla: The motivator for Sayan to reach the next level

Sayan started out playing local cricket tournaments in West Bengal's Nadia district. Hailing from the town of Chakdaha in the Eastern region of West Bengal, the 24-year-old used to be the highest wicket-taker in the local tournaments.

However, one small move re-defined his cricket career thereafter.

"I was a local district cricketer in 2014. While playing, I took part in the Vision 2020 cricket camp trials," Sayan told Bengali daily Ebela. "Then after the first week of my trials, Laxmi Ratan Shukla came to me and said that I have a huge potential," he added.

West Bengal's Malinga to brush shoulders with the real Malinga in IPL 2017

Sayan's selection by KKR during the IPL auction has been nothing but a dream come true for the future India star. He remained unsold at first, but in the second stage of the auction, the Kolkata Knight Riders didn't hesitate to pick him and award him the opportunity of a lifetime.

His base price was Rs 10 lakh and he has been bagged at the same price.

"Yes, it is a major success for us. Many people will say that because he's Bengali and from Bengal we selected him. That is not the case, he has been selected by the coaches and the captain based on his performances, which is a massive victory for the programme," a senior CAB official spoke about Sayan's purchase by KKR.

"The next goal is to increase the number of such candidates. For Sayan, he was immediately put in the Bengal set up, hence the others will also follow," the official added.

Sayan joins a very small group of West Bengal cricketers -- mostly former players of KKR -- who have kept the West Bengal representation at Kolkata Knight Riders alive. The list includes Manoj Tiwary, Laxmi Ratan Shukla, Wriddhiman Saha, Ashok Dinda...and of course, Sourav Ganguly!