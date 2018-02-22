Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) fans have been left worried after Chris Lynn suffered a shoulder dislocation on Wednesday during the T20I match between Australia and New Zealand at Auckland. The 27-year-old Aussie batsman was not only set to be one of the key players of the KKR team 2018 but also the frontrunner to be the captain.

Lynn, who has been a part of KKR since 2014, is ruled out for the 2018 edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 tournament, starting Thursday. There is no word on his IPL 2018 participation.

An update is, however, coming sometime next month as the IPL 11 is set for an April start.

India cricket legend Sourav Ganguly, who was a part of KKR for their first three IPL seasons, is now willing to discuss about the players in the current Knight Riders setup who has the ability to become the captain.

Ganguly will be seen on a TV talk show on Star Sports this Sunday, February 25.

"I stay in Kolkata and I keep track of everything happening in Kolkata, but I have to discuss who will be the captain of Knight Riders," said Ganguly in the promo released by the TV channel, which has bought the IPL broadcast rights for the next five years and also inked an audio-visual production deal with the BCCI.

