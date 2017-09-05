Former stripper Shaney Marie turned to witchcraft after she found out that many of her clients craved deeper sexual connections. The self-proclaimed sex witch is making a living by teaching people about pagan eroticism.

Shaney Marie specialises in casting spells and can apparently boost orgasms. "Sex witchery involves using ancient pagan ways of being to unlock greater pleasure pathways. When I was a stripper, I noticed most men were coming to me in search of deeper connections and had nowhere else to turn to," Caters News quoted the sex coach as saying.

The 31-year-old New Zealand-born sex witch teaches to pray at love-altars, erotic dance and guides them to use sex toys in order to enhance sexual climaxes.

"I looked back to ancient times. They were once temples where men would seek counsel and healing from erotic dancers. This has been distorted. Modern strip clubs are a power play. Men objectify women, but women objectify them with their wallets. It is no longer a place of love and there is not a lot of respect on either side of the sexes. I decided to return to the older roots and bring on an awakening," she explained.

Her services are not limited to face-to-face consultations only; clients can also take Skype consultations. Shaney's services claim to be effective beyond the bedroom too as they help in healing poor mental health.

"Some people can definitely use spiritual pathways to cure trauma. But it must be done tenderly. We are ultimately sensitive and gentle beings. One of my clients was suffering from severe depression. He said after six sessions he felt more growth than he got from years of psychiatric therapy," she revealed.