Jeep India launched the Compass SUV on July 31 for an impressive price starting at Rs 14.95 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

KitUp Automotive, a Coimbatore based vehicle customisation specialist, has unveiled a tastefully modified Jeep Compass. The outfit has extended the red paint job to the plastic cladding in the Limited (O). KitUp team has made the roof black. The alloy wheels have been repainted in a custom titanium shade with red accents.

The owner of the Compass opted for a LED light package for both the headlamps and the fog lamps. At the rear, an SRT badge has been added as well. The Compass unit also comes with a custom audio system.

The made in India SUV of Jeep was off to a flying start in India with bookings already crossing 10,000 units. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles India (parent of Jeep India) has despatched 935 units of the Compass in July to dealerships, according to Society of Indian Automobile Manufactures' (SIAM) industry sales data. In August, Jeep has sold 2,020 units of the Compass-- a growth of 116 per cent over July 2017, reports Carwale.

Buoyed by the response, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles ramped up the production at Ranjangaon facility in Maharashtra. Jeep offers Compass in both 2.0-litre MultiJet diesel and 1.4-litre MultiAir turbo petrol mills. The diesel mill develops 170.6bhp and 350Nm of torque mated to a six-speed manual transmission. On the other hand, the petrol engine belts out 160bhp and 250Nm of torque. A six-speed manual and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic are offered with the petrol mill.

Source: KitUp Automotive