Director Vamsi Krishna Naidu's Telugu movie Kittu Unnadu Jagratha (KUJ) starring Raj Tarun, Anu Emmanuel and Arbaaz Khan, has received a mixed response from the audience.

Written by Srikanth Vissa, Kittu Unnadu Jagratha is a romantic action movie, which is high on entertainment quotient. The film revolves around the story of Kittu (Raj Tarun), who runs a car garage in the city. He falls in love with Janaki (Anu Emmanuel), when she comes to his garage to get her car repaired.

In a bid to earn his livelihood, Kittu starts kidnapping expensive dogs and demanding ransom from their owners. On one hand, some misunderstandings crop up between him and Janaki and on the other hand, he lands in a problem with local don AR (Arbaaz Khan). What happens next forms the crux of the story of Kittu Unnadu Jagratha.

The audience says that Kittu Unnadu Jagratha has routine story and screenplay. The director tries to run the show with some masala elements and twists and turns. The first half of the film is average and some romance and comedy scene keep the viewers engaged. But it suffers from lacklustre narration. The twist before the interval gains momentum and the second half is very engaging.

Raj Tarun and Anu Emmanuel have delivered decent performances and the sparkling chemistry between the two is the highlight of Kittu Unnadu Jagratha. Arbaaz Khan has done justice to his role as a don. Prudhvi, Sudarshan, Snigdha, Raghu Babu and Fish Venkat tickle the funny bone of viewers. Hamsa Nandini also impresses the film goers with her special appearance in the item song, say the audience.

Kittu Unnadu Jagratha, which is produced by AK Entertainments, has lavish production elements. Anup Rubens' songs and background score, Rajasekhar's camera work and Sai Madhav Burra's dialogues are the attractions on the technical, add the movie buffs. We bring to you some viewers' verdict shared on Twitter. Here is the live update of Kittu Unnadu Jagratha movie review and ratings by the audience:

