Late night TV host Jimmy Fallon may be a bit nervous about hosting the 74th Golden Globe awards this month. While having a talk with People, he dropped a few hints about the upcoming award show.

The "Tonight Show" host confessed about being nervous a little — "I'm always nervous. I always get butterflies in my stomach." The 42-year-star, who will host the show for the first time, said: "I've been writing jokes and planning on what the opening is going to be. We've been shooting. It's the first time ever the Golden Globes is having a cold open — like a filmed piece — which I'm excited they let me do."

The Golden Globes 2017 will see a "a lot of cameos" as Fallon said: "There's a lot of people who are going to be involved with the opening. I don't want to name names or spoil anything."

However, there will be a major line-up of some A-list celebrities including Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Kit Harrington (Jon Snow of GoT), as Fallon revealed. "But Ryan Reynolds ... Someone's going to be in there."

He also spoke to Us Magazine at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards Preview Day, where he said: "(The opening number) is spoofing one of the nominated movies, and we have a lot of fun cameos, we have a lot of good favourites — I don't want to name names but Justin Timberlake... I won't say anything, this is not to go on record but Ryan Reynolds... and don't even ever talk about Tina Fey...no one is in this thing."

The Golden Globe Awards will honour the best of 2016 in film and TV in 25 categories. This year, the award ceremony will see some of the A-list presenters, including Drew Barrymore, Matt Damon, Viola Davis, Anna Kendrick, Nicole Kidman, Diego Luna, Sienna Miller, Eddie Redmayne, Sylvester Stallone, Justin Theroux, Sofia Vergara, Reese Witherspoon and Priyanka Chopra.

The 74th Golden Globes Awards will be aired live from The Beverly Hilton Hotel's Grand Ballroom on Sunday, January 8, at 8 pm ET on NBC.